Delhi Govt approves over Rs 900 crore for Smart Classrooms in schools

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Delhi Cabinet has approved over 900 crores of rupees for Smart Classrooms in the Delhi Government’s schools. It has also approved the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in the national capital. The decisions were taken yesterday in the 10th Cabinet Meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Briefing the media in New Delhi, Education Minister Ashish Sood unveiled a comprehensive digital classroom expansion plan. He added that under the plan, two thousand 446 smart blackboards will be installed across the 75 Chief Minister Shri Schools. He informed that the cabinet has also cleared proposals to create 18 thousand 966 additional smart classrooms for Classes 9 to 12 over five phases, taking the total number of smart classrooms to more than 21 thousand by 2029-30.