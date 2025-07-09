3 dead, 5 injured as Gujarat’s Gambhira bridge collapses

AMN

In a tragic incident a bridge collapsed near Padra in Gujarat’s Vadodara district early this morning resulted in three fatalities and left five others injured. A portion of the Gambhira bridge, which connects Anand and Vadodara districts, gave way, plunging five vehicles into the Mahisagar river.

Local authorities, including the Vadodara district administration, immediately launched a large-scale rescue effort. Locals and swimmers joined the operations, while three fire brigade teams from Anand rushed to the scene with boats to assist in the search and rescue.

Vadodara Collector Anil Dhamelia confirmed that the incident occurred in the early hours, washing away multiple vehicles. “Rescue and relief operations are being carried out on a war footing,” he said.

A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed with specialised equipment, including inflatable rescue boats (IRB), outboard motors (OBM), and deep divers to aid in the operation. Meanwhile, vehicles submerged in the river are being retrieved.

The Gujarat government has dispatched a team of technical experts to investigate the cause of the bridge collapse and submit a detailed report. As rescue efforts continue, officials are assessing the structural integrity of the remaining bridge sections to prevent further mishaps. The exact cause of the collapse remains under investigation.