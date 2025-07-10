Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bihar: EC says over 57 % Enumeration Forms collected in SIR

Jul 10, 2025

Election Commission has said that active participation of electors, tireless efforts of election officials, volunteers and Booth Level Agents has resulted in the collection of over 57 per cent Enumeration Forms in Bihar in the Special Intensive Revision SIR.

The Commission in a statement said, over 4.53 crore Enumeration Forms out of nearly 7.90 crore have been collected in the first 15 days of the exercise. It said, in the last 24 hours over 83 lakh Enumeration Forms have been collected. The Poll Body hoped that  the exercise of collecting the Enumeration Forms could be completed well before the stipulated date of 25th of this month.

The SIR guidelines provide that the existing electors, which includes those who have temporarily migrated, in line with the Representation of the People Act 1950, can download a pre-filled Enumeration Form from website voters.eci.gov.in. Existing electors, who have temporarily migrated can also print and sign the Enumeration Form and send it before 25th July to their BLO, through their family members or through any online means including WhatsApp or similar applications, so that their names are included in the draft Electoral Rolls.

        Meanwhile, the Commission today posted Article 326 of the Constitution on its social media platforms. The Article lays down the principle of universal adult suffrage, meaning every Indian citizen aged 18 and above has the right to vote, provided they are not disqualified under any law due to non residence, criminal conviction, unsound mind, or corruption.

