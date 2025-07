In Wimbledon Tennis Men’s Doubles, India’s Yuki Bhambri, paired with American professional Robert Galloway bowed out as they lost a round of 16 match againstthe Spanish-Argentine pair of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

Yesterday, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz staged a thrilling comeback to defeat Andrey Rublev and advance to the Wimbledon quarterfinals, while women’s top seed Aryna Sabalenka continued her dominant run with a straight-sets victory over Elise Mertens.