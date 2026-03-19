Orleans Masters Badminton: four Indian shuttlers advance to Singles’ pre-quarterfinal 

Last Updated on March 19, 2026 1:01 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

In Orleans Masters Badminton, Ayush Shetty has advanced to the Round of 16 in Men’s Singles. Ayush defeated compatriot Kiran George in a Round of 32 match at Palais des Sports in France this evening. Earlier, in another Round of 32 match, Kidambi Srikanth lost to Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen 12-21, 10-21.

In Women’s Singles, Anmol Kharb has also progressed to the Round of 16 in Women’s Singles. Anmol defeated Neslihan Arın of Turkiye 21-12, 21-16 in Round of 32 match. Another Round of 32 match is underway between Tanvi Sharma and Thai player Supanida Katethong.

Aakarshi Kashyap will take on Yeo Jia Min of Singapore while Malvika Bansod will face S.Y. Sung of Chinese Taipei in Round of 32 matches this evening.

In Men’s doubles, India’s Arjun Madathil Ramachandran and Hariharan Amsakarunan have also progressed to Round of 16.