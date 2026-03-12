India to Host Asia Cup Archery 2027 Second Leg in Delhi After 22 Years

Last Updated on March 12, 2026 1:31 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

India is set to host a top international archery competition for the first time in 22 years, with Delhi being awarded the second leg of the Asia Cup in 2027. The country last staged a major international archery tournament when the Asian Archery Championships were held in Delhi in 2005. The decision was finalised after World Archery Asia president Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol, who is on a three-day visit to Kolkata, met Archery Association of India secretary general Virendra Sachdeva to discuss the hosting of upcoming international tournaments.