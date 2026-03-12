The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

India to Host Asia Cup Archery 2027 Second Leg in Delhi After 22 Years

Mar 12, 2026

Last Updated on March 12, 2026 1:31 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

India to Host Asia Cup Archery 2027 Second Leg in Delhi After 22 Years

India is set to host a top international archery competition for the first time in 22 years, with Delhi being awarded the second leg of the Asia Cup in 2027. The country last staged a major international archery tournament when the Asian Archery Championships were held in Delhi in 2005. The decision was finalised after World Archery Asia president Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol, who is on a three-day visit to Kolkata, met Archery Association of India secretary general Virendra Sachdeva to discuss the hosting of upcoming international tournaments.

Related Post

SPORTS TOP AWAAZ

India Crush New Zealand by 96 Runs to Lift T20 World Cup Title

Mar 8, 2026
SPORTS

Jitendra Singh felicitates J&K players for Ranji Trophy performance

Mar 8, 2026
AMN SPORTS

All England Open 2026 badminton: Lakshya Sen finishes runner-up as Lin Chun-yi wins

Mar 8, 2026

You missed

URDU SECTION

سلامتی کونسل: مشرق وسطیٰ بحران پر روس اور بحرین کی قراردادوں پر بحث شروع

12 March 2026 1:42 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India to Host Asia Cup Archery 2027 Second Leg in Delhi After 22 Years

12 March 2026 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

AIKS ने एलपीजी मूल्य वृद्धि की निंदा की, तत्काल वापसी की मांग

12 March 2026 1:20 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

2 करोड़ रुपये रिश्वत मांगने वाला CBI का इंस्पेक्टर गिरफ्तार

12 March 2026 1:09 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments