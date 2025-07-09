Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Spinner Deepti Sharma moves to second spot in ICC Women’s T20 ranking

Jul 9, 2025
In Cricket, Indian spinner Deepti Sharma is on the verge of becoming the number one bowler in the ICC women’s T20 International rankings for the first time in her career. She has moved to second place in the latest list after gaining one spot, overtaking Australian pacer Annabel Sutherland and now trails Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal by only eight rating points.

Deepti’s rise came after she took three wickets in the third game of India’s five-match T20I series against England. Deepti has consistently ranked within the top 10 T20 International bowlers for most of the past six years, but the 27-year-old has never held the top position, despite demonstrating great consistency recently.

