Indonesia gears up to host 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Indonesia is set to host the 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, scheduled to take place in Senayan, Jakarta, from October 19 to 25. This marks the first time that Indonesia and, indeed, any Southeast Asian nation will host the prestigious event.

Ita Yuliati, Chair of the Indonesian Gymnastics Federation, announced that a record 86 countries and regions have already registered for the 53rd edition of the championships. She stated that usually, this world championship is attended by around 70 countries, and this time, there are already 86 countries that have registered.

The event will bring together more than 600 athletes from around the world, competing at the highest level of artistic gymnastics. The Artistic Gymnastics World Championships are held annually, featuring competitions in both men’s and women’s events. The first championship was held in 1903 for men, while women first competed in 1934. Since then, the event has grown into one of the most significant fixtures on the international gymnastics calendar.