Wimbledon: Amanda Anisimova of  America enters her maiden Grand Slam final

Jul 11, 2025
        In Wimbledon Tennis, American Amanda Anisimova has stunned top seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women’s singles semifinal to enter her maiden Grand Slam final. The 13th seeded defeated Sabalenka, 6-4,4-6,6-4 in the semifinal clash at the centre court this evening. Later, eighth seed Iga Swiatek of Poland will take on Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the second semifinal at the same court.  In Men’s Singles semifinals to be held tomorrow, sixth seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia will take on top seed Jannik Sinner of Italy and second seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will meet fifth seed Taylor Fritz.

        The Dutch Australian pair of David Pel and Rinky Hijikata have won the Men’s doubles title, defeating the pair of  MatePavić of croatia and Marcelo Arévalo of Salvador in the final today.

