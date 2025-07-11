India to host two world-class Shooting events; dates yet to be announced

India has bagged the hosting rights of two world-class shooting events. The combined World Cup will be held in 2027, and the Junior World Championships in 2028. The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) awarded the rights to New Delhi during its executive committee meeting today.

Announcing the calendar for the upcoming seasons, the ISSF said that New Delhi, which will also organise the Junior World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) in September-October this year, will host the prestigious World Cup leg in all three disciplines (rifle, pistol and shotgun) next year. The dates for the same will be announced in due course.

The Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi had also hosted the season-ending elite World Cup Final in October last year.

India had hosted the ISSF World Cup in Pistol/Rifle and Shotgun in 2021 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

