SPORTS

Four Indians enter round of 32 at FIDE Women’s World Chess Cup 2025

Jul 11, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

India delivered an impressive performance at the FIDE Women’s World Chess Cup 2025 in Batumi, Georgiawith four players securing their spots in the third round yesterday. Top-ranked Grandmaster Koneru Humpy played a quiet draw with Afruza Khamdamova of Uzbekistan in the second game. Dronavalli Harika, a two-time bronze medallist at the event, defeated compatriot P. V. Nandhidhaa to move into the Round of 32. In other matches, R Vaishali defeated Maili-Jade Ouellet of Canada, and Divya Deshmukh got past Kesaria Mgeladze of Georgia, both winning their respective matches in straight games to enter the last 32.

Meanwhile, K Priyanka, who caused an upset in the opening round, drew both games against Klaudia Kulon of Poland to force a tiebreak. Vantika Agrawal, after an impressive win over former world champion Anna Ushenina of Ukraine in the first game, lost the second, and their clash too will be decided by tiebreaks today. On the other hand, Padmini Rout held Alexandra Kosteniuk to a 1-1 draw, and their match is also headed to a tiebreak.

