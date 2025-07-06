Football: India secures AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualification for the first time

In football, the Indian team beat hosts Thailand 2-1 in its fourth and final AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers Group B match at the 700th Anniversary of Chiang Mai Stadium and qualified for next year’s main event.

Sangita Basfore scored a brace to hand India a memorable win which helped them qualify for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup after 22 years, while Thailand scored through Chatchawan Rodhong.

With both teams locked on nine points each and an identical goal difference of +22 heading into the encounter, the match was a virtual playoff with the winner topping the group and qualifying for the 2026 in Australia.

India last qualified directly for the main draw of the Women’s AFC Asian Cup football in 2003.

They automatically received a spot at the last edition in 2022 as the tournament hosts but were forced to withdraw due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad.