Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 becomes Act as President Murmu gives assent to it

Apr 6, 2025

AMN
President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, the Union Law Ministry said in a notification on Saturday (April 5, 2025).

The Bill was passed by Parliament after three days of intense debate in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The legislation has been challenged by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP Mohammed Javed in the Supreme Court on grounds of violating constitutional principles.

The government, however, categorically denied that the amended law interfered with religious practices of Muslims.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which faced strong opposition from several political parties, was approved by the Rajya Sabha after a marathon 13-hour discussion. The legislation was passed with 128 votes in favor and 95 against. The Lok Sabha had earlier approved the bill with 288 votes in favor and 232 against.

Making an intervention in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that Waqf — a charitable endowment — and the waqif (donor) can only be from the Muslim community.

AIMPLB to launch nationwide agitation against Waqf (Amendment) Act  

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Govt Clarifies Waqf Bill: No Seizure of Legit Waqf Properties, No Personal Land Acquisition

Apr 6, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi Pays Tribute at IPKF Monument in Colombo

Apr 6, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India Will Be Free from Naxalism by March 2026: HM Amit Shah

Apr 6, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 becomes Act as President Murmu gives assent to it

6 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
QAUMI AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

AIMPLB to launch nationwide agitation against Waqf (Amendment) Act  

6 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

डेनमार्क की प्रधानमंत्री ने अमरीका के बढते दबाव का सामना करने के लिए डेनमार्क और ग्रीनलैंड के बीच एकता का आह्वान किया

6 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

PM Modi की यात्रा : भारत-श्रीलंका के बीच रक्षा सहयोग सहित कई अहम समझौतों पर हस्ताक्षर

6 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!