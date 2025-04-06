Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 becomes Act as President Murmu gives assent to it

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, the Union Law Ministry said in a notification on Saturday (April 5, 2025).

The Bill was passed by Parliament after three days of intense debate in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The legislation has been challenged by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP Mohammed Javed in the Supreme Court on grounds of violating constitutional principles.

The government, however, categorically denied that the amended law interfered with religious practices of Muslims.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which faced strong opposition from several political parties, was approved by the Rajya Sabha after a marathon 13-hour discussion. The legislation was passed with 128 votes in favor and 95 against. The Lok Sabha had earlier approved the bill with 288 votes in favor and 232 against.

Making an intervention in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that Waqf — a charitable endowment — and the waqif (donor) can only be from the Muslim community.