The preparation review meeting for the International Film Festival 2024 was held by Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in Panaji today. Chief Secretary of Goa Shri Punit Goyal, IFFI Director Shekhar Kapoor, NFDC, Entertainment Society of Goa, and others were present at the meeting. Later, they met the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant. IFFI is to be held between the 20th and 28th of November in Goa, which will be the 55th edition of this festival.

