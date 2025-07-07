Monsoon Fury Batters Himachal Pradesh; Red Alert Issued in Several Districts

AMN / WEB DESK

Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under the impact of relentless monsoon rains, with heavy downpours lashing most parts of the state since early morning. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Mandi, Kangra, and Sirmaur districts, while flash flood warnings have been sounded for the next 24 hours in nine districts, including Shimla, Solan, and Hamirpur.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid all non-essential travel as a precautionary measure.

According to reports, Nagrota Surian in Kangra district received the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours, recording 102 millimeters. Two cloudburst incidents were reported — one in Silbadhani village of Mandi district’s Padhar sub-division, which triggered flash floods and swept away two small bridges, and another in Chamba district’s Churah sub-division, where a cloudburst over the Bagheigarh stream damaged a key bridge on the Nakrod-Chanju road.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre in Shimla has warned of very heavy rainfall over the next six hours across all districts except Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, raising concerns of further disruptions.