Incessant rains devastate Nagaland: 3 dead, flights cancelled, NH-29 disrupted

AMN / KOHIMA

At least three people have died of electrocution, as INCESSANT rains continue to wreak havoc across the Nagaland. Two men lost their lives in Dimapur’s Kuda village yesterday, while a woman in Police Colony died while attempting to disconnect a waterlogged inverter. Heavy downpours over the weekend have inundated several low-lying areas, forcing many residents to evacuate their homes.

Personnel from the State Disaster Response Force, equipped with boats, have been working to rescue stranded residents and move them to safer locations. According to the India Meteorological Department, Nagaland recorded rainfall 393 per cent above the normal level. Across the state, landslides and severe waterlogging have been reported from multiple districts. Sections of National Highway-29 were hit by mudslides and slush, disrupting vehicular movement.

Meanwhile, all commercial flights at the state’s lone Dimapur Airport were cancelled yesterday due to adverse weather conditions.