Bihar: Situation under control in Katihar after clashes during religious procession

Jul 7, 2025

In Bihar, the situation is under control now in the Katihar city area after sporadic incidents of clashes during a religious procession last night.  DIG of  Purnea range, Pramod Kumar Mandal, informed that additional police forces have been deployed in the area.

He added that continuous flag marches of security personnel are being conducted in the Katihar City area. People have been asked to maintain communal harmony. District Magistrate Manesh Kumar Meena said strong action will be taken against those who try to disturb peace and harmony.

