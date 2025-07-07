Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Himachal CM Seeks Opening of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Route via Shipki La

Jul 7, 2025

AMN / SHIMLA

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider opening the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra (KMY) through the Shipki La pass in the Kinnaur district. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Sukhu highlighted Shipki La’s historical role as a traditional Indo-Tibetan trade and cultural corridor, predating modern borders and reflecting deep civilizational ties to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar.

He noted that the semi-arid Kinnaur region, situated in a rain shadow zone, faces fewer monsoon disruptions, making it suitable for year-round access. Additionally, the route from Shipki La via Gartok to Darchen and Mansarovar is shorter and logistically viable on the Tibetan side.

The Chief Minister also emphasized that road access up to Shipki La already exists via Rampur and Pooh. With development of base camps and infrastructure, the route could be seamlessly integrated into the pilgrimage framework.

Sukhu asserted that this alternative route would boost border tourism, align with the Vibrant Villages Programme, and aid the socio-economic upliftment of Kinnaur’s tribal communities. He assured the Centre of full support in developing the route and related logistics.

