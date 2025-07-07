Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Trying time for Election Commission in Bihar

Jul 7, 2025

Devsagar Singh / New Delhi

The special intensive revision of electoral rolls for the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections has become an albatross around the Election Commission’s neck. Public pressure has begun to weigh. The first sign of a climb down became apparent yesterday when the state election office announced that voters whose names appear in the draft rolls can submit documents even during the claims-and-objections phase that will run from August 1 to September 1. This has come as a big relief.

All eyes are now fixed on a plethora of petitions against the election commission exercise before the Supreme Court. Those who have approached the apex court include NGO  Association of Democratic Right (ADR),  and two MPs belonging to RJD and Trinamool Congress.

 As a quasi-judicial body, the election commission enjoys enormous powers and the apex court mostly upholds its authority. It is , therefore, understandable that  the commission may stand its ground. It has sited several provisions under which the commission has begun the exercise. More importantly, the commission has  stated firmly  that the intensive revision will be completed on time for the voters to exercise their right.

 It is no one’s case that the election commission may not complete its exercise on time. The moot point is: will all eligible voters get their voter’s card ready before the elections ? Procuring birth certificates, including those of parents for new voters, and domicile certificates are uphill task  for  disadvantaged people. It is common knowledge that officials indulge in malpractices for issuing these documents. This may be particularly difficult for people living in the Seemanchal region of Bihar where intense scrutiny is likely before the documents are issued. Upto 40 percent people of this region are said to be minorities who may be victim unwittingly.

Even in other regions, people belonging to weaker sections, specially the extremely backward castes, may face difficulty in getting the official documents. Accordding to some estimates, upto two crore  genuine voters may be left out of their voting right. This is unacceptable. If the election commission goes ahead with the poll  with so many people denied their right of franchise, the elections will have no meaning.

The election commission must ensure that  those who cast their votes are genuine citizens  of the country. But in so doing, it cannot leave a large section without due diligence. Infiltrators from Bangladesh and Rohingyas from Myanmar are commonly sited as reasons for such intense verification exercise. The Government has its machinery intact to deal with such people. But why this only during elections? 

This is the reason why  an exercise such as intensive revision becomes suspect in the eyes of the Opposition. They are not wrong in making allegations that the intensive revision could be used for eliminating those usually voting against the ruling party.

It is for the election commission to mollify  such fears and suspicion. Now that the Supreme Court is likely to get involved in the matter , matters should be sorted out on time.

