Manipur returning to normalcy, says RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar

AMN / WEB DESK

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS has expressed optimism, noting that Manipur is gradually witnessing signs of normalcy. Addressing media in New Delhi today after the conclusion of Akhil Bhartiya Prant Pracharak Baithak, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS Sunil Ambekar said, in comparison to last year, normalcy has begun to return in Manipur. He said, this is the beginning of peace and dialogues are being held from both sides.

Mr Ambekar said, the three-day-long Akhil Bhartiya Prant Pracharak meeting mainly focused on three points. Discussions were held on the expansion of the Sangh’s work and deliberations took place regarding the upcoming centenary of the Sangh. He said, all the prant pracharaks from across the country shared updates on the situations in their regions, their experiences and the efforts they are undertaking.

Mr Ambekar said, over the past 25 years, the work of the Sangh has expanded significantly. He said, it has now been planned to reach the maximum number of homes, villages, and urban settlements across the country.

On the language issue, Mr Ambekar said, RSS has always maintained that all Indian languages are national languages. He said, people speak the language prevalent in their region, and primary education should be imparted in that language.