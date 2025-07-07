Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra enters 5th day smoothly, 70,000 Yatris pay obeisance at Holy cave

Today is the 5th day of the Ashri Amarnath Yatra. The annual 38-day Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra that commenced on the 3rd of this month is going on smoothly and seamlessly, from twin routes of Nunwan Pahalgam Base Camp in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district and Baltal Base Camp in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The Holy Cave is known for the ice stalagmite that forms within, resembling a Shivlinga. The Cave is situated at an altitude of 12,756 feet, nestled in the Himalayas in the Kashmir region.

Amid an atmosphere of celebration and enthusiasm in the entire J&K for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, about 70,000 yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave Shrine till yesterday evening. Thousands of Yatris are marching through twin routes of Baltal and Pahalgam base camps towards the holy Cave. Yatris are happy and content with all kinds of arrangements, facilities and a secure environment along the twin routes. AIR