Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra enters 5th day smoothly, 70,000 Yatris pay obeisance at Holy cave

Jul 7, 2025

Today is the 5th day of the Ashri Amarnath Yatra. The annual 38-day Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra that commenced on the 3rd of this month is going on smoothly and seamlessly, from twin routes of Nunwan Pahalgam Base Camp in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district and Baltal Base Camp in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The Holy Cave is known for the ice stalagmite that forms within, resembling a Shivlinga. The Cave is situated at an altitude of 12,756 feet, nestled in the Himalayas in the Kashmir region.

Amid an atmosphere of celebration and enthusiasm in the entire J&K for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, about 70,000 yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave Shrine till yesterday evening. Thousands of Yatris are marching through twin routes of Baltal and Pahalgam base camps towards the holy Cave. Yatris are happy and content with all kinds of arrangements, facilities and a secure environment along the twin routes. AIR

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Manipur returning to normalcy, says RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar

Jul 7, 2025
ARTICLES REGIONAL AWAAZ

Trying time for Election Commission in Bihar

Jul 7, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Himachal CM Seeks Opening of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Route via Shipki La

Jul 7, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

IMD forecasts widespread rainfall with thunderstorms across India

7 July 2025 6:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra enters 5th day smoothly, 70,000 Yatris pay obeisance at Holy cave

7 July 2025 6:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Manipur returning to normalcy, says RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar

7 July 2025 6:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

No country should weaponise critical minerals, technology or supply chains: PM Modi at BRICS

7 July 2025 6:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!