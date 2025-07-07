Maharashtra govt to invest Rs 25,000 crore in agriculture sector: CM

AMN

In a major announcement aimed at boosting agriculture, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government will invest 25,000 crore rupees in the agriculture sector over the next five years.

The aim is to reduce farming costs and increase productivity. This investment will include components like drip irrigation systems, mechanization, farm ponds, pumps, and more.

Mr Fadnavis was speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Krishi Pandhari’ agricultural exhibition held at the Pandharpur Agricultural Produce Market Committee yesterday evening.

Mr Fadnavis emphasized that farmers are already receiving substantial benefits from marketing schemes through market committees.

The central government plans to transform rural cooperative development societies into multi-purpose institutions, enabling them to undertake 18 different types of business activities.

These institutions will serve as vital links between markets and farmers.

With better facilities like storage and cold storage, farmers will be able to sell their produce at fair prices on a larger scale, he added.