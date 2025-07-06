Welfare Party of India Slams EC over Bihar Voter List Revision

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Welfare Party of India has strongly criticized the Election Commission of India’s decision to revise the voter list in Bihar, raising alarms about the possible exclusion of millions of genuine voters. Dr. SQR Ilyas, the party’s National General Secretary, labeled the move a “devious and dubious idea” and warned that it could disenfranchise a significant portion of the electorate.

With Assembly elections due in November, Dr. Ilyas questioned how a fresh list of 80 million voters could be accurately compiled in just 25 days, especially when over 70% of the state is reeling under floods. He alleged that the verification process, handled by lakhs of government officials, allows unchecked discretion, potentially leading to arbitrary exclusion.

Dr. Ilyas also highlighted the plight of migrant workers from Bihar who are currently outside the state. These voters, who typically return home to cast their ballots, may now find themselves removed from the rolls. Estimates suggest nearly 20 million voters could be excluded.

He stated that the INDIA bloc of 11 opposition parties has already registered its protest with the Election Commission, warning that this decision undermines constitutional democracy. The Welfare Party pledged to resist the move on all fronts.