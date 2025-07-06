Bihar: Businessman Khemka Murder Triggers Political Firestorm Ahead of Elections

Businessman Khemka Murdered in Patna

Staff Reporter / Patna

The brutal killing of prominent businessman and BJP leader Gopal Khemka in Patna has ignited a political storm in Bihar, with opposition parties accusing the Nitish Kumar-led government of a total breakdown in law and order. Khemka was shot dead at point-blank range outside his residence in central Patna on Friday night. His murder, just months before the Assembly polls, has sparked public outrage and sharpened political attacks.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, after meeting senior police officials, assured that the culprits would be brought to justice. A major raid was subsequently carried out at Beur Jail, with reports suggesting that the murder may have been planned from inside prison.

The opposition, including RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Dr Akhilesh Prasad Singh, slammed the government for rising crime, especially in Patna. Yadav questioned how such murders continue near police stations without being labelled as “Jungle Raj,” while Singh cited alarming statistics on murders and rapes across the state.

Even NDA allies have voiced concern. BJP’s Rituraj Sinha called the crime “brazen,” and Jan Suraaj’s Prashant Kishor likened the current lawlessness to the Lalu-era, stating, “The government’s credibility is gone.” The incident has intensified demands for urgent action.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav launching a fierce attack on the Double-Engine NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He said that Gopal Khemka’s murder has sent shockwaves throughout Bihar and alleged that the brazen killing demonstrates complete breakdown of law and order in Bihar and suggests that criminals enjoy government protection.

Launching a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar, he accused the chief minister of turning the state into a haven for criminals and pushing it into a state of lawlessness.