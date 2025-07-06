Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

CBI Arrests Northern Railways Engineer, Trackman for Bribery in UP

Jul 6, 2025

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Assistant Divisional Engineer Northern Railways, posted in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, and his subordinate, a Trackman while accepting illegal gratification from the complainant.

CBI in a statement said that both the accused have been arrested on a complaint that the accused Assistant Divisional Engineer demanded an undue advantage of 2 percent commission on clearance of pending bills of a private company.  The CBI team laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting illegal gratification of 34,000 rupees from the complainant.

