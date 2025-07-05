Kerala reports 2 new Nipah virus cases

AMN/ WEB DESK

Kerala has reported two new Nipah virus cases, an 18-year-old girl died of acute encephalitis syndrome in Kozhikode and a 38-year-old woman is undergoing treatment in Malappuram.

Following the confirmation, health authorities in Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad districts are on high alert. Contact tracing, quarantine protocols, and surveillance activities have been intensified.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Veena George stated that Nipah protocols has already been implemented. Helplines and district-level containment zones are being established to control the spread. Authorities are also investigating any unnatural deaths reported in the last week in these districts.