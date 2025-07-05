Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Odisha: Lord Jagannath’s ‘Bahuda Yatra’ begins with ceremonial rituals

Jul 5, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The rituals for the world-famous ‘Bahuda Yatra’ of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are going on in the holy city of Puri since this morning. 

In this Yatra, the deities will return to the 12th-century shrine Sri Jagannath Temple in their chariots after spending a week at Sri Gundicha temple, considered their birthplace.

The ‘pahandi’ or procession of the deities to their respective chariots has been completed as per latest reports. King of Puri Gajapati Maharaja Divya Singha Deb will perform ceremonial sweeping of the chariots, known as ‘Chhera Pahanra’ after sometime which will be followed by fitting horses on the three chariots.

The chariot pulling is scheduled to take place around 4 in the afternoon.  Stringent security arrangements have been made for the ‘Bahuda Yatra’.

The sacred ‘Bahuda Yatra’, the grand return journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra, is going on in Puri. Bahuda Yatra is a significant part of the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra.

The term “Bahuda” in Sanskrit means “return” and this event beautifully symbolises the gods’ return to their celestial abode after a spiritually charged stay at their maternal aunt’s house.

Thousands of devotees have gathered in the holy city of Puri to witness this divine event, where mythology, rituals, and devotion come together in a spiritual spectacle.

Rooted in deep tradition, ‘Bahuda Yatra’ isn’t just a ritual, it’s a celebration of divine reunion, cultural richness, and unwavering faith that continues to inspire millions.

