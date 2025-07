AMN/ WEB DESK

Senior leader and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav took over as the President of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) 13th time after recently held organisational elections. He assumed charge at the RJD National Council meeting in Patna after his unopposed elections. RJD was established in 1997 on 5th July after split into the then Janata Dal.