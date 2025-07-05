Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

36 injured after 5 buses collide in Amarnath Yatra convoy

Jul 5, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

At Chanderkot Langer site in Ramban, the last vehicle of the Pahalgam convoy of Amarnath yatra lost control and collided with stranded vehicles, damaging four vehicles and causing minor injuries to 36 Yatris. The District Administration promptly shifted the injured to District Hospital Ramban for treatment. The yatris were later moved to other vehicles to continue their journey safely.

Following the accident, LG Sinha has directed the officials concerned to implement comprehensive safety measures for vehicles of pilgrims undertaking Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and ensure safety checks at all key locations and uninterrupted availability of food and medicines at Yatra route.

