4 Dead in Abandoned Coal Mine Collapse in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh District

AMN/ WEB DESK

Four people have died in Jharkhand as they buried under the debris after a portion of abandoned coal mine collapsed on Saturday in Mahua Tungri of Mandu block area in ​​Ramgarh district. The mishap took place during an illegal mining in Central Coalfield Limited’s (CCL) Project. The incident occurred in the early hours at Karma area of Kuju Outpost in the district. Rescue team has pulled out six people alive out of the total ten people who were buried under the debris. All the rescued people were admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputy Commissioner Ramgarh Faiz Ak Ahmed Mumtaz said that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the accident and strict action will be taken against the culprits. SP Ajay Kumar said the incident occurred in an abandoned mine of Central Coalfields Ltd. He said that the district police has extended cooperation to CCL when received the information.

Jharkhand BJP chief and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi has demanded a high-level probe into the incident. Marandi claimed in a post on X that this was not an accident, but murder, which occurred due to the negligence of the corrupt and incompetent government. He further alleged the state government that the illegal coal mining business is going on in broad daylight, under protection from coal mafia which led to such incident.