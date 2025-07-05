NIA arrests two persons involved in human trafficking

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons involved in illegal human trafficking from India to the United States (US) and other countries.

The accused were arrested after searches at two locations in Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

The NIA in a statement said that one of the accused played a key role in facilitating the journey of the victims on the donkey route while another one was involved in transferring funds to donkers in Latin America.

The agency said, these two accused are close associates of the main accused Gangdeep Singh who was arrested in March this year.

The main accused was arrested based on a complaint of a victim who was illegally trafficked to the US using the infamous dunki route and was deported back to India in February this year.

The NIA said, the accused Gagandeep used to take nearly 45 lakh rupees from each victim on the pretext of sending them to the US on a valid visa via multiple countries, including Spain, El-Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico.

It further said that the victims were physically and mentally harassed on the way by the donkers and agents in the pursuit of extra money.