Union Home Minister Amit Shah today spoke with the Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh in the wake of heavy rainfall in different parts of the country. In a social media post, Mr Shah said, adequate numbers of NDRF teams have been deployed in the states for the people in need, and more reinforcements can be sent as and when required. He assured the State Chief Ministers of all possible assistance from the central government.

