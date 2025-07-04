Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

NIA arrests Abdul Rahaman at Kannur Airport in Praveen Nettaru murder case

Jul 4, 2025
AMN

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key accused in connection with the killing of Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru. As per NIA, the accused arrested has been identified as Abdul Rahaman and was taken into custody by its team at the Kannur International Airport on his arrival from Qatar.

The accused had been absconding for the last two years. The agency stated that a total of 4 accused, including Abdul Rahaman and two other absconders, were chargesheeted by NIA in this case in April this year. NIA had also declared a reward of 4 lakh for information related to Abdul Rahaman. NIA investigations had revealed that Abdul Rahaman had, on the directions of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) leadership, voluntarily harboured the main assailants and others involved in the case. NIA is trying to track down the remaining absconders.

