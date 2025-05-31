Thailand’s Opal Suchata Wins 72nd Miss World Title

PHOTO SOCIAL MEDIA

Miss Thailand, Opal Suchata Chuangsri, was crowned Miss World 2025 at the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant held in Hyderabad tonight. Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje Admassu stood first runner up and Poland’s Maja Klajda was declared second runner up.

The 22-year-old from Phuket stood out with her confidence, grace and commitment to women’s health awareness. She was honoured with the crown after an intense competition featuring over 100 contestants from across the world.

Contestants from Martinique, Ethiopia, Poland and Thailand have become final contestants. Martinique contestant has been announced as Miss America and Caribbean. Ethiopia contestant has been adjudged Miss Africa. Miss World Europe is Poland contestant and Thailand is Miss Asia and Oceania.

Meanwhile, Eminent actor Sonu Sood has been honoured with Miss World Humanitarian Award for his philanthropic activities.