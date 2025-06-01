Empowering Horizons: Jharkhand’s Tribal Women Redefining AI

– Vinod Kumar, Senior Film Writer

The mention of Jharkhand evokes visions of lush forests, rolling hills, and cascading waterfalls. Yet, beyond its natural splendor, a quiet revolution is unfolding. The women of Jharkhand, often pictured gathering firewood or toiling in fields, are rewriting their narrative. Today, tribal women from this vibrant state are not only carving paths to self-reliance but are also leaving an indelible mark in the cutting-edge realm of artificial intelligence (AI).

A Cinematic Tribute to Transformation

This inspiring shift takes center stage in a groundbreaking film, Humans in the Loop, crafted by 31-year-old Delhi-based filmmaker Aranya Sahay. This cinematic gem places Jharkhand’s tribal women at the heart of its story, weaving their lives with the transformative potential of AI. Shot primarily in Hindi with English subtitles, the film, despite its English title, resonates deeply with Indian audiences and beyond.

Aranya, an alumnus of St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, brings his directorial finesse to this, his second feature film. Screened at prestigious venues like the India International Centre (IIC), Habitat Film Festival, and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, the film has captivated audiences. At JNU, the screening drew an overflowing crowd, a testament to its powerful storytelling.

Global Acclaim for a Local Story

Within just five months of its premiere, Humans in the Loop has garnered significant recognition. It clinched two national awards and a coveted international honor—the Grand Jury Award for Best Feature Film at the International Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA). The film also secured the Best Feature Award and the FIPRESCI Award at the Bengaluru International Festival. Further cementing its global appeal, it has earned nominations at the New York Festival and an upcoming festival in Spain this September.

A Tale of Resilience and Innovation

Spanning 74 minutes, this fictional feature blends Hindi with Kurukh, a tribal language of Jharkhand, to tell the story of Nehma, a tribal single mother navigating life’s challenges. Nehma works at a remote data center in Jharkhand, labeling data for AI systems. Portrayed by Sonali Madhu Shankar, a former IT engineer turned actress from Maharashtra, Nehma’s journey is one of grit and determination. Sonali, previously seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, brings authenticity to the role, having transitioned from tech to theater and cinema.

The film’s supporting cast shines equally bright. NSD-trained actress Geeta Guha plays the head of the AI center, while Riddhima Singh, a student from DPS Ranchi, portrays Nehma’s daughter. The ensemble includes two male characters—Nehma’s estranged husband and a schoolteacher friend—along with eight tribal actors, lending authenticity to the narrative. The performances, especially by Sonali, Geeta, and Riddhima, are so natural that they blur the line between fiction and reality, set against Jharkhand’s breathtaking landscapes of hills, rivers, and forests.

SONAL

A Deeper Message on AI and Humanity

Humans in the Loop is more than a story of personal triumph. It delves into the global discourse on AI, raising critical questions about its development and impact. Through Nehma, the film articulates a profound truth: “AI is like a child—it learns what we teach it. If we feed it bias, it will reflect bias.” The narrative underscores the importance of quality data in shaping AI’s accuracy, warning that flawed or biased data could distort its outcomes.

The film challenges viewers to consider the consequences of AI built on narrow perspectives. Such systems risk creating a world that lacks true representation, perpetuating imbalances and biases. It also cautions against over-reliance on AI, which could dull human intellect and creativity. These are not merely technical concerns but questions tied to culture, society, and the future of humanity—issues policymakers must address with urgency.

The title, Humans in the Loop, draws from an AI term emphasizing the indispensable role of human oversight in technology. The film beautifully explores the interplay of humanity, nature, culture, and technology, urging a balanced approach to progress.

Why Jharkhand?

Aranya Sahay chose Jharkhand as the film’s backdrop due to the growing presence of data-labeling work in its tribal regions. Inspired by Karishma Mehrotra’s Indian Express article, “Human Touch,” which explored the intersection of tribal communities and AI, Aranya crafted a narrative that bridges indigenous challenges, women’s empowerment, and technological innovation.

Overcoming Filmmaking Hurdles

Creating Humans in the Loop was no small feat. Aranya faced:

Limited Budget : Stretching scarce resources to bring the vision to life.

: Stretching scarce resources to bring the vision to life. Remote Locations : Shooting in Jharkhand’s jungles and villages, where infrastructure was sparse.

: Shooting in Jharkhand’s jungles and villages, where infrastructure was sparse. Talent Scarcity: The lack of FTII- or NSD-trained professionals in Jharkhand meant relying on crew from Kolkata or Mumbai, inflating costs. Location scouting was further complicated by the absence of local line producers.

Despite these obstacles, Aranya sees immense potential for filmmaking in Jharkhand. Its natural beauty—picturesque hills, dense forests, and serene rivers—offers a stunning canvas. Supportive government policies, easy access to shooting permits, and affordable accommodations further enhance its appeal. Jharkhand’s film policy is gaining strength, with financial incentives and a streamlined application process, positioning the state to rival filmmaking hubs like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Kerala.

Redefining Tribal Representation in Cinema

Indian cinema has rarely portrayed tribal lives with depth, often due to limited vision, commercial pressures, or resource constraints. Cultural hegemony has further sidelined authentic tribal narratives. Aranya Sahay aims to challenge this status quo, advocating for a more inclusive cinema that reflects India’s diversity.Humans in the Loop is a clarion call—a celebration of Jharkhand’s tribal women and a poignant reminder of humanity’s role in shaping AI. It invites us to reflect on how technology should be wielded to foster a world that is equitable, inclusive, and deeply human.