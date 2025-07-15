Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Seeks Ban on Udaipur Files; Appeals to I&B Ministry

Staff Reporter

New Delhi, July 14, 2025 — A petition has been filed on behalf of Maulana Arshad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, in the Delhi High Court seeking a halt on the screening of the Hindi film “Udaipur Files.” Following the High Court’s directive, Maulana Madani’s legal team has also submitted a formal appeal to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, urging reconsideration of the censor certificate issued to the film.

The petition alleges that the film promotes communal division and contains fabricated, inflammatory content that could threaten India’s internal harmony and global image. The Ministry is expected to hold a hearing on the matter within a week, during which the release ban will remain in force.

Meanwhile, the film’s producer has challenged the High Court decision in the Supreme Court, where Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia is representing the case. Maulana Madani has also filed a caveat, with Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal set to appear on his behalf.

The petition references past controversies, including remarks by Nupur Sharma, which caused international backlash. It also accuses filmmaker Amit Jani of a history of incitement. Despite the removal of 55 scenes, the film, the petition argues, remains inflammatory and not in the national interest.