Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

CINEMA / TV QAUMI AWAAZ

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Seeks Ban on Udaipur Files; Appeals to I&B Ministry

Jul 15, 2025

Staff Reporter

New Delhi, July 14, 2025 — A petition has been filed on behalf of Maulana Arshad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, in the Delhi High Court seeking a halt on the screening of the Hindi film “Udaipur Files.” Following the High Court’s directive, Maulana Madani’s legal team has also submitted a formal appeal to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, urging reconsideration of the censor certificate issued to the film.

The petition alleges that the film promotes communal division and contains fabricated, inflammatory content that could threaten India’s internal harmony and global image. The Ministry is expected to hold a hearing on the matter within a week, during which the release ban will remain in force.

Meanwhile, the film’s producer has challenged the High Court decision in the Supreme Court, where Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia is representing the case. Maulana Madani has also filed a caveat, with Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal set to appear on his behalf.

The petition references past controversies, including remarks by Nupur Sharma, which caused international backlash. It also accuses filmmaker Amit Jani of a history of incitement. Despite the removal of 55 scenes, the film, the petition argues, remains inflammatory and not in the national interest.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES QAUMI AWAAZ

Delhi HC Warns Against Misusing Free Speech in Udaipur Files Hearing, Orders Special Screening

Jul 9, 2025
QAUMI AWAAZ

Haj 2026 Application Process Begins: Govt Issues Key Guidelines for Pilgrims

Jul 8, 2025
QAUMI AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Ashoora-e-Muharram observed with due reverence and solemnity in across India

Jul 7, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Nepal’s Fiscal Deficit Hits Rs 1397 Billion with Rising Imports

15 July 2025 1:04 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

DGCA Orders Fuel Switch Checks on Boeing 787, 737 Aircraft by July 21

15 July 2025 12:56 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

President Murmu visits burn victim at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, calls for justice in odisha harassment case

15 July 2025 12:53 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

जमीयत ने चेताया: ‘उदयपुर फाइल्स’ से भड़क सकती है हिंसा, सरकार से तत्काल कार्रवाई की मांग

15 July 2025 12:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!