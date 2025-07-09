Delhi HC Warns Against Misusing Free Speech in Udaipur Files Hearing, Orders Special Screening

Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Jul 9, 2025

Staff Reporter New Delhi, July 9:

The Delhi High Court today strongly emphasized that the right to freedom of expression does not extend to hurting religious sentiments, as it heard a petition seeking to halt the release of the film “The Udaipur Files.” The film has drawn sharp criticism for allegedly containing hate-filled and inflammatory content targeting a particular religious community.

The hearing, led by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal, began with senior advocate Kapil Sibal representing Maulana Arshad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind. Sibal contended that the film includes highly objectionable scenes that threaten communal harmony and violate the directive principles of the Indian Constitution.

In response, the Censor Board’s counsel argued that all controversial scenes had been removed and that the final version of the film posed no cause for concern. However, Sibal questioned whether the edits applied to just the trailer or the entire film, urging the court not to rely on unverified claims.

Acting on this concern, the Chief Justice ordered a special screening of the film for the petitioners’ legal team. When the film producer’s lawyer, Chetan Sharma, requested that the screening be conducted in the presence of a neutral observer, the Chief Justice firmly objected, saying:

“The petitioners are exercising their constitutional right. Do as you are being told. If objections remain after the screening, the court will hear them.”

He further reiterated that constitutional values must be respected, adding that freedom of expression cannot come at the cost of communal harmony.

The next hearing is scheduled for tomorrow, following the court-ordered screening. Petitioners expressed hope that the court would uphold constitutional principles while considering the religious sentiments involved.

