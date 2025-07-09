Bihar Bandh over voters SIR evokes mixed response; roads blocked, trains disrupted

ANWARUL HODA / PATNA

The Bihar Bandh and Chakka Jam called by the RJD-Congress led Grand Alliance has evoked mixed reaction today. The RJD, Congress, Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP), and Left parties called for a statewide shutdown in protest of the special intensive revision campaign for voter lists currently underway in the state.

Since morning, less number of vehicles are plying on the road compared to usual days. Bandh supporters blocked roads and disrupted train services at several locations. However, the government and other establishments remained open as normal.

The reduced number of vehicles is causing inconvenience to the passengers travelling by train, public transport buses, and those heading to the airport. Protesters disrupted train services across several districts, including Madhubani, Munger, Jehanabad, and Arwa, blocking railway tracks. In Madhubani, attempts were made to disrupt the operation of the Gangasagar Express and Saryu Yamuna Express.

LIVE: Protest March | Patna, Bihar https://t.co/Bd9fVdo46E — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 9, 2025

In Katihar, protestors are demonstrating on National Highway 31 at various points. In Samastipur, vehicular movement was disrupted on National Highway 28 in Samastipur and Tajpur. Bandh supporters also burnt tyres to block traffic on the roads in Vaishali district.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the main opposition Grand Alliance of insulting constitutional institutions. Bihar BJP’s media in-charge, Danish Eqbal, alleged that common people are being harassed under the guise of the shutdown. He stated that the special intensive revision campaign for voter lists is being carried out according to constitutional provisions by the Election Commission of India.