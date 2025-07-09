PM Modi arrives in Namibia on final leg of Africa tour

Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Jul 9, 2025
​Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Windhoek in Namibia on the final leg of his five-nation tour. He was received by Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Minister of International Relations and Trade of Namibia, at the airport. On his arrival, Mr Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome. Traditional garba dance was performed at his welcome.

In a social media post, Mr Modi said, Namibia is a valued and trusted African partner with whom India seeks to boost bilateral cooperation. He said he is looking forward to meeting President Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and addressing the Namibian Parliament today.

Prime Minister Modi reached Namibia on the invitation of Namibian President Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. This is the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to the Country, and the third-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to Namibia, which is coming after nearly three decades.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Nandi-Ndaitwah. He will also pay homage to the Founding Father and first President of Namibia, the Late Dr Sam Nujoma. He is also expected to deliver an address at the Parliament of Namibia this evening. The visit of the Prime Minister is a reiteration of India’s multi-faceted and deep-rooted historical ties with Namibia.

Jul 9, 2025
Jul 9, 2025
Jul 9, 2025

