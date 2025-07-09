CBI brings back fugitive Monika Kapoor from US in 2002 import-export fraud

WEB DESK

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken custody of alleged economic offender Monika Kapoor in the United States and is bringing her back to the country today. Ms Kapoor is accused of a 2002 Import-Export fraud and has been on the run since then.

In a statement, the CBI said, Fugitive Monika Kapoor went to the USA in 1999 after the alleged fraud, where she, along with her two brothers, forged documents for a jewellery business. These documents were allegedly used to obtain licenses from the Indian government to import raw materials duty-free.

The agency said that following intense coordination with authorities in the USA, a CBI team travelled to US to take custody of the fugitive. This extradition marks a major breakthrough in the pursuit of justice and reiterates CBI’s commitment to bringing fugitives to face the law in India, irrespective of international boundaries. The CBI team is returning to India with the fugitive. Ms. Monika is being produced before the concerned court, and she will now face the trial.