Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

CINEMA / TV INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India willing to co-operate with Bangladesh to repair / reconstruction property of Satyajit Ray

Jul 16, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

The Government of India is willing to co-operate with the Government of Bangladesh for the repair and reconstruction of the ancestral property of noted film maker Satyajit Ray.

In a statement MEA said : “We note with profound regret that the ancestral property of noted filmmaker and litterateur Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, belonging to his grandfather and eminent litterateur, Upendra Kishor Ray Chowdhury, is being demolished.

2. The property, presently owned by the Government of Bangladesh, is in a state of disrepair.

3. Given the building’s landmark status, symbolising Bangla cultural renaissance, it would be preferable to reconsider the demolition and examine options for its repair and reconstruction as a museum of literature and a symbol of the shared culture of India and Bangladesh.

4. The Government of India would be willing to extend cooperation for this purpose.”

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar meets Chinese President Xi Jinping; First meeting Since 2020 Galwan Clash

Jul 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar meets Iranian Foreign Minister on sidelines of SCO meet

Jul 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh to review all Independent Power Plant deals signed under Hasina regime

Jul 15, 2025

You missed

CINEMA / TV INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India willing to co-operate with Bangladesh to repair / reconstruction property of Satyajit Ray

16 July 2025 12:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

Pakistan’s unarmed drones, loitering munitions neutralised in Operation Sindoor: CDS Gen

16 July 2025 12:12 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar meets Chinese President Xi Jinping; First meeting Since 2020 Galwan Clash

16 July 2025 11:48 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar meets Iranian Foreign Minister on sidelines of SCO meet

16 July 2025 11:41 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!