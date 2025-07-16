India willing to co-operate with Bangladesh to repair / reconstruction property of Satyajit Ray

AMN / WEB DESK

The Government of India is willing to co-operate with the Government of Bangladesh for the repair and reconstruction of the ancestral property of noted film maker Satyajit Ray.



In a statement MEA said : “We note with profound regret that the ancestral property of noted filmmaker and litterateur Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, belonging to his grandfather and eminent litterateur, Upendra Kishor Ray Chowdhury, is being demolished.



2. The property, presently owned by the Government of Bangladesh, is in a state of disrepair.



3. Given the building’s landmark status, symbolising Bangla cultural renaissance, it would be preferable to reconsider the demolition and examine options for its repair and reconstruction as a museum of literature and a symbol of the shared culture of India and Bangladesh.



4. The Government of India would be willing to extend cooperation for this purpose.”