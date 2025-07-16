Jaishankar meets Chinese President Xi Jinping; First meeting Since 2020 Galwan Clash

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping during his first visit to China since ties between India and China soured in 2020.

Sharing a picture from the meeting, Jaishankar wrote on X that he spoke to Jinping about the development of India-China bilateral ties and also conveyed greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him.

In a social media post, Mr Jaishankar said he apprised President Xi about the recent development in India-China bilateral ties.

The external affairs minister landed in China on Monday on a two-day visit to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). It is his first visit to China since bilateral ties witnessed a severe downturn following the Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020.

“Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers,” Mr Jaishankar said on ‘X’.

“Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister @narendramodi,” he said.

“Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of our leaders in that regard,” the external affairs minister said.