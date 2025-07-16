Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar meets Chinese President Xi Jinping; First meeting Since 2020 Galwan Clash

Jul 16, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping during his first visit to China since ties between India and China soured in 2020.

Sharing a picture from the meeting, Jaishankar wrote on X that he spoke to Jinping about the development of India-China bilateral ties and also conveyed greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him.

In a social media post, Mr Jaishankar said he apprised President Xi about the recent development in India-China bilateral ties.

The external affairs minister landed in China on Monday on a two-day visit to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). It is his first visit to China since bilateral ties witnessed a severe downturn following the Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020.

“Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers,” Mr Jaishankar said on ‘X’.

“Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister @narendramodi,” he said.

“Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of our leaders in that regard,” the external affairs minister said. 

Related Post

CINEMA / TV INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India willing to co-operate with Bangladesh to repair / reconstruction property of Satyajit Ray

Jul 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar meets Iranian Foreign Minister on sidelines of SCO meet

Jul 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh to review all Independent Power Plant deals signed under Hasina regime

Jul 15, 2025

You missed

CINEMA / TV INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India willing to co-operate with Bangladesh to repair / reconstruction property of Satyajit Ray

16 July 2025 12:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

Pakistan’s unarmed drones, loitering munitions neutralised in Operation Sindoor: CDS Gen

16 July 2025 12:12 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar meets Chinese President Xi Jinping; First meeting Since 2020 Galwan Clash

16 July 2025 11:48 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar meets Iranian Foreign Minister on sidelines of SCO meet

16 July 2025 11:41 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!