Jaishankar meets Iranian Foreign Minister on sidelines of SCO meet

WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Tianjin, China.

Jaishankar shared the update on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Good to catch up with FM @araghchi of Iran, this time on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tianjin.”

This is Jaishankar’s first in-person meeting with Araghchi following the recent conflict between Iran and Israel. In June, the two leaders had held a telephonic conversation during which Jaishankar thanked Araghchi for facilitating the safe evacuation of Indian nationals amid the hostilities.



