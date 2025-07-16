Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Jaishankar meets Iranian Foreign Minister on sidelines of SCO meet

Jul 16, 2025

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Tianjin, China.

Jaishankar shared the update on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Good to catch up with FM @araghchi of Iran, this time on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tianjin.”

This is Jaishankar’s first in-person meeting with Araghchi following the recent conflict between Iran and Israel. In June, the two leaders had held a telephonic conversation during which Jaishankar thanked Araghchi for facilitating the safe evacuation of Indian nationals amid the hostilities.


