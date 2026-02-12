 Mozart of Madras AR Rehman creates a global dance anthem -‘Yethu’

Last Updated on February 12, 2026 11:11 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Syed Ali Mujtaba

Chennai: Good news for Tamil music lovers is that the Mozart of Madras is back in the Tamil music industry with his song “Yethu” from the film “Moonwalk.” This song has hit the international charts, putting A R Rehman on the global stage.

“Yethu” music video has taken Instagram by storm, emerging as a dance sensation that is rapidly going viral across the globe. The song has crossed 1.2 crore views on YouTube in two weeks of the movie’s release. Additionally, on the social media platform “Yethu,” the video has crossed 10 crore views.

The trend, which began last year after the release of the film Moonwalk, continues to gain strength even this year. There are no signs of slowing down in the viewership of this contagious video in 2026.

Extending beyond dancers and instrumental music, this song is being recreated on its beats in other languages of the world. The Yethu track has attracted a global audience, and in countries like Africa, Japan, the USA, the UK, the UAE, France, and Sweden, this song is widely watched for its video content.

“Hypers Kids Africa,” a popular band in Africa, did a dance recreation video of the song “Yethu,” adding further significance to this viral wave.

Legendary composer A R Rahman reacted to the African Kids’ Band dancing to “Yethu” tunes on his Instagram post: “Thank you for the love. You guys are terrific.”

The other good news for Tamil music lovers is that Prabhudeva, the iconic dancer, is back on the Tamil screen. Once again, the Michal Jackson of Tamil cinema has set the silver screen on fire. In the video of the song ‘Yethu,’ Prabhudeva looks very different from his previous looks in songs like Urvashi Urvashi and Muqabla. In the Yethu number, he is clean shaven, little overweight man.

A lot of accolades have been coming in the way Prabhudeva has effortlessly cracked some of the most difficult steps of the song. His high-octane dance backed by A R Rahman’s thumping music has put a high level of energy in the song. The way the entire song has been shot and edited is a feast for the eyes for viewers across the world.

“Yethu” is evolving into a global dance anthem – celebrating rhythm, unity, and creative expression across national borders. The USP of this video is its high-level sound beats and entertaining dance rhythms, while maintaining the true soul of Tamil music.

The global momentum generated by the “Yethu” song resonates with the pitch of “Jai Ho” of Rehman for the movie Slum dog millionaires. That iconic song was played at several metro stations in cities around the world and was liked by fans worldwide, even without understanding its meaning.

The same trend is created by the song “Yethu”, which reinforces the idea that music has no boundaries and it unites the world through its cultural outreach all over the world.

Watch the Yethu song on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1v3VwDy-0Y