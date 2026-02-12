CBSE to Introduce On-Screen Marking for Class 12 from 2026 Exams

Last Updated on February 12, 2026 10:41 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will implement on-screen marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books from this year. However, evaluation of class 10 answer books will continue in physical mode as before.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the board has decided to introduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of class 12 answer books beginning with the 2026 examination in its continuous effort to enhance efficiency and transparency.

The board has also announced Second Board Examinations in Class 10 from this year. The subsequent examination will be optional for those students who seek to enhance their performance. The board informed that it will organise a Live Webcast to explain the Guidelines for the conduct of Examinations and on-screen marking tomorrow at 11 AM.