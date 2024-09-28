Fans remember Lata Mangeshkar on her 95th birth anniversary

WEB DESK

Song lovers across the world is remembering the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar, on her 95th birth anniversary today. Born on the 28th of September in 1929, for decades, the legendary singer mesmerised millions with her soul-stirring melodies that have become timeless classics.

With a remarkable career spanning over 70 years and an astonishing repertoire of over 25,000 songs in multiple languages, the voice of Queen of Melody continues to inspire new generations of artists. Bharat Ratna awardee singer Lata Mangeshkar was noted for her distinctive voice and vocal range that extended over more than three octaves. The legendary singer passed away in Mumbai on 6th February 2022.

On her birth anniversary, music composer and veteran singer’s brother, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, remembered the special bond between his sister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an article in a daily, Mr. Hridaynath wrote that the ties between Prime Minister Modi and his sister Lata went beyond just mutual admiration. Spanning over 40 years, it was built on deep respect, a shared love for our country, and a bond that felt like family. He said Lata Didi would always express her pride in Mr. Modi’s achievements as Prime Minister and the positive changes he was making in the country. Mr Mangeshkar said his sister always said that her brother Narendra Modi will lead the country forward, as he has done over the past decade.

He said their special connection was evident to all of us, including his sisters Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, and others in the family. Their brother-sister-like bond was marked by genuine concern and affection, extending beyond professional ties. She affectionately called him Narendra bhai, regularly sent a rakhi thread to him, and he always responded with a phone call or letter.

Mr. Modi even wished Lata Mangeshkar on Akashvani’s monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, and broadcast the audio of their phone call for millions of listeners. Mangeshkar said the Prime Minister has always extended his support to Lata Mangkeshkar and her family, even during his tenure as the Gujarat Chief Minister. The article mentions that the legendary singer’s immense love for the country deeply connected her with Mr Modi.

Her iconic song, Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon, held a special place in Mr. Modi’s heart. Mr Hridaynath also mentioned that Prime Minister Modi’s affection and respect for the Mangeshkar family have remained unchanged despite Lata Mangeshkar’s demise. Hridaynath Mangeshkar highlights that he still deeply misses his sister, and the abiding respect from Prime Minister Modi is the greatest honour to Lata Mangeshkar’s legacy. On the legendary singer’s birth anniversary, her sister and singer Meena Khadikar spoke to Akashvani’s Mumbai correspondent and talked about the bond that Lata Mangeshkar shared with Prime Minister Modi.