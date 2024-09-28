Campaigning at peak for final phase of Assembly elections in J&K and Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK

Election campaign for the third and final phase of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir and single-phase voting in Haryana is at peak. Polling in Jammu and Kashmir in the final phase will be held on Tuesday for 40 Assembly constituencies. Leaders of various political parties are holding back-to-back rallies and roadshows to woo the voters.

Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Jammu today. Security arrangements have been put in place for the Prime Minister’s rally.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will also address rallies in the Union Territory today. Meanwhile, BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda held a rally at Kathua in Jammu yesterday. He praised the peaceful Assembly elections in the Union Territory. Mr Nadda highlighted that the people have chosen ballots over bullets, showing their commitment to peace and development. Later, addressing a press conference, the BJP National President said youth in Kashmir have joined the national mainstream and rejected terrorism and violence. In Haryana, polling for the 90 assembly seats will be held on the 5th of October. The poll campaign in the state has also intensified. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah addressed three public meetings in Ambala, Kurukshetra, and Rewari yesterday.

He highlighted the initiatives taken by the BJP government in Haryana. Mr. Shah criticised the previous Congress regimes, saying that they were marked with cuts, commissions, and corruption. He further accused the Congress of lying to farmers in the name of MSP. Congress leader Kumari Selja addressed rallies at Kalanwali and Dabwali yesterday. She is criticising the BJP government for troubling farmers, labourers, traders, and unemployed youth. She accused the BJP of misusing agencies like the Enforcement Directorate for political gains. The leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and other regional parties are canvassing actively for their candidates.