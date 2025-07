US markets rose yesterday as sentiments eased at the Wall Street with expectations of trade negotiations with a number of trading partners.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung to gains, rising 0.7 per cent to 44,525.63, whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1 per cent to 2,621.53. The surge came with AI chipmaker Nvidia hitting the 4-trillion dollars market-capitalisation-mark shortly after the trading commenced.

The broader index, S&P 500, rose 0.66 per cent to 6,266.4.