India’s renewable energy capacity stands at 227 Giga Watt.: Piyush Goyal

AMN

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal today highlighted that India has seen 4 thousand percent increase in installed solar capacity. Addressing the 11th India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025 in New Delhi, Mr. Goyal noted that the country’s renewable energy capacity now stands at a robust 227 Giga Watt.

He said India is likely the first G20 nation to have met its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement. Highlighting the recent Cabinet approval of a 1 lakh crore rupees in the Research, Development and Innovation Fund, Mr. Goyal said that it will help to Boost Next-Gen Battery Technologies. India Energy Storage Week (IESW) is a premier industry event focused on advancing energy storage, e-mobility, battery manufacturing, and green hydrogen. Earlier, Union Minister for State for Road, Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra inaugurated the India Energy Storage Week.