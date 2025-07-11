Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India’s fish production more than doubled in 11 years because of  ‘Blue Revolution’ 

Jul 11, 2025

India’s fish production has more than doubled in 11 years—from 95.79 lakh tonnes to 195 lakh tonnes, reflecting the success of the country’s ‘blue revolution’ launched by the Centre. Announcing this on National Fish Farmers Day in Bhubaneswar,  Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh highlighted a 140 percent growth in inland fisheries and aquaculture. He said, seafood exports surpassed 60,500 crore rupees, with India retaining its global lead in shrimp exports. The Minister also launched the Key initiatives including new Fisheries Clusters, ICAR Training Calendar, and seed certification guidelines. The minister emphasized taking ICAR-CIFA research to grassroots levels for maximum benefit to fish farmers and the fishing community.

